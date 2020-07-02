Two more people had died from the virus Thursday, bringing the state’s death toll to 279. And although hospitalizations for the virus were down three to 272 on Thursday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he anticipates they will rise with the new cases.
During a news conference, the governor said Arkansas will continue to focus on testing, contact tracing and isolation. But he has consistently pleaded with Arkansans to practice “individual discipline” by social distancing and wearing masks.
“I would encourage everyone when you’re out to wear a mask,” Hutchinson said. “Make sure we do our job in terms of democracy but make sure we stay healthy over the weekend as well.”
Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said during the news conference that the jump in cases is partly due to increased testing in certain areas of the state. Of the new cases, 151 came from Hot Springs County. Smith said most of those, if not all, came from state prison system's Ouachita River Unit. Washington County had 117 new cases, Pulaski County had 98 new cases and Benton County had 78 new cases.
Smith told Arkansans, even those who have tested negatively, to quarantine if they have come in contact with someone who has tested positive for coronavirus.
“They need to be in 14 days of quarantine regardless of the results of that test,” Smith said. “If there is someone you know who has been in contact with [someone] that has tested positive, you need to start quarantining right away. Don’t wait for someone to tell you what to do. You know what to do. You heard me say it.”
Hutchinson said the federal government should utilize the Defense Production Act to increase testing.
Since Thursday’s spike followed days of decreased cases, Hutchinson said he does not see it as a trend.
“If you look at the surrounding states, and I look at them about every day, you see upward trends,” Hutchinson said. “I do believe a large part of it is the increased testing that we’re doing.”
Hutchinson said he does not regret lifting restrictions for businesses over the last few months. There is still no correlation between the reopenings and new cases, according to the governor.
During the news conference, Hutchinson responded to Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent warning about people visiting bars during the pandemic. If a bar or restaurant is not complying with guidelines, Hutchinson said the state would consider closing them, but he said “it would be the wrong thing to do to rip somebody’s investment out of their hands.”
On Thursday, 22,075 people had tested positive for COVID-19 in Arkansas; 15,698 people had recovered and 279 people had died.