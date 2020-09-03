LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Thursday reported 969 new cases of the coronavirus, a high number that state officials linked to college students.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said 211 of the new cases came from Washington County, which is where the state's largest college, the University of Arkansas, is located. People between the ages of 18 and 24 accounted for 81 percent of new cases in the county.
Pulaski County, the state's most populous county, logged the second-most new cases with 90.
Hutchinson, speaking at a news conference at the State Capitol, warned that college students need to take the virus more seriously and said "necessary steps" will be taken if the virus continues spreading on campuses. State Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero echoed that warning.
"This will increase significantly more if it's not brought under control now," he said.
New cases were also reported at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
Colleges across the state are requiring students to wear masks and follow other health rules on campus. Hutchinson and Romero urged students to follow health guidelines outside the classroom, as well.
"The biggest challenge, again, is what happens off campus," Hutchinson said.
The total number of cases in Arkansas is up to 63,081. There were 5,331 active cases.
The state reported Thursday that 20 more people had died from the virus, bringing total deaths to 861.
The daily test count was 7,827.
Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Corrections Solomon Graves announced Thursday that state prisons will again allow visitation beginning next month.
Hutchinson said the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told states to prepare for a vaccine as early as Nov. 1. Agency Director Robert Redfield said in a letter that states “in the near future” will receive permit applications from McKesson Corp., which has contracted with the CDC to distribute vaccines to health departments and hospitals.
Hutchinson said Arkansas is ready to help but the state needs more information before it takes any action.
A new model from University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences predicts the state will reach 1,688 virus deaths and 115,000 total cases by Oct. 15.