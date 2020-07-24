The state logged 990 new cases, a figure that Gov. Asa Hutchinson said is "too high." The state logged 1,013 new cases the previous day.
"We need to reduce that so we can continue to make progress," Hutchinson said in a news conference. "So follow all the guidelines. Wear your mask. Make sure that you socially distance if you go outside. Just be careful because it's the backyard barbecues, it's the swim parties, it's other things that we're not careful in that could lead to the spread of this."
The number of patients hospitalized increased 17 to 497.
Dr. Jose Romero, the state's Interim Secretary of Health, echoed Hutchinson's plea for residents to follow a statewide order requiring masks in public. He said it could show results "possibly as early as two weeks from now."
"We have an opportunity to change the curve that has been predicted, even in the models that are out there. This is what's going to make the difference," he said, holding up a face mask. "And social distancing. We can drive this down."
Hutchinson issued the mask order last week. On Friday, he pointed to Newton County as an example of why it's important to follow health guidelines. The rural county that includes Ozark National Forest reportedly has 55 cases of the virus.
"Everybody has to be mindful," Hutchinson said. "There isn't any part of the state that's exempt [from the virus]."
The state reported earlier this week that an unusually high percentage of children had been infected in "a number of counties."