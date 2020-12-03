LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas added 2,017 confirmed cases and 772 probable cases of coronavirus, setting a new daily record for the state one week after Thanksgiving.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson held his second coronavirus briefing this week on Thursday.
“To me, it’s not a time for fear but a time for action,” Hutchinson said at the briefing.
Officials have repeatedly warned Arkansans about a post-Thanksgiving surge. Active cases rose by 423 to 12,822 on Thursday but hospitalizations dropped 16 to 1,072. Officials also reported 33 new COVID-19 deaths, bringing the state's death toll to 2,555.
At the briefing, officials released new quarantine guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
According to the new guidelines, those who have been exposed to COVID-19 and are asymptomatic can stop quarantining after 10 days, as opposed to 14, without a test. Those who are asymptomatic and have gotten negative test results may stop quarantining after one week.
The governor said he has not put restrictions on businesses like gyms and restaurants because cases are not being traced back to those businesses. All that would do, he said, is put people out of work. And he said he will not force schools to go virtual before Christmas break, because "going to school is important."
"The vast majority of cases are coming from social gatherings," Hutchinson said. "We can't regulate the home, we can't regulate the church."
In the future, the state may require anyone who wants to hold a gathering with more than 20 people to submit a COVID-19 safety plan for the state to approve, Hutchinson said.