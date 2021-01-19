LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas man charged in the U.S. Capitol riot was released into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday to be extradited to Washington D.C.
The Washington County jail confirmed to KATV content partner 40/29 News that Richard "Bigo" Barnett, 60, was in the custody of U.S. marshals.
Barnett was photographed in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office after a violent mob of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. He later bragged to a reporter that he had stolen mail from Pelosi's office.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Erin Wiedemann last week ordered a $5,000 bond for Barnett with the condition that he stay at his Gravette home with location monitoring.
Wiedemann's decision was reversed by U.S. District Court Judge Beryl Howelll, who ordered Barnett to be transported to Washington for trial.
Barnett was carrying a walking taser stick when broke into the Capitol, according to authorities. He faces charges of entering a restricted building without lawful authority while carrying a dangerous weapon; stealing public property; violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He faces up to 11 1/2 years in prison.
Barnett is the second Arkansas resident arrested in the insurrection, which left five people including a Capitol Police officer dead.
Peter Stager of Conway was arrested Thursday. Authorities said he beat a police officer with an American flagpole.
Stager faces a charge of obstructing, impeding, or interfering with a law enforcement officer lawfully engaged in the performance of his duties during the commission of a civil disorder.