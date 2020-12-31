TEXARKANA, Ark. - Arkansas State Police and Texarkana, Arkansas Police are investigating the circumstances around the death of a Locksburg, Arkansas man Wednesday.
State police say Torey L. Piggee,44, was working to repair his 2009 Freightliner in the 6300 block of East Street.
Around 3:25 p.m. the truck rolled over and crushed Piggee, the crash report stated.
The report says it was raining at the time of the incident. According to preliminary data from the National Weather Service, the highest wind gust speed Wednesday was 27 miles per hour in Texarkana, Arkansas.
His body was taken to the Miller County Coroner's Office.