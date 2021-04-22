LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas has marked 1 million coronavirus vaccine shots administered in the state so far.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson was on hand Thursday as health officials administered the shot to a student from Shorter College, which the governor said represents an age group the state is encouraging to get vaccinated.
Arkansas has had more than 334,000 virus cases and 5,708 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began last year.
The state on Wednesday recorded its biggest daily increase in virus cases in more than a month.