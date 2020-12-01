LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero sat before a legislative committee to discuss a COVID-19 vaccine and when the state could see it in the state.
As cases and hospitalizations continue to rise in Arkansas, the urgency from public health officials rises right along with it. "I'm sorry to say this, but I think you all have to have a realistic view of what's going to happen in the next few weeks," said Romero Monday. "We are about to enter a surge upon a surge."
That's why it's so important to have a vaccine in Arkansas, but it comes with speculation from state lawmakers. Republican Senator Missy Irvin said, "I think it's real clear there's some mixed messages in the media about the safety of a vaccine because it was under the Trump administration."
Romero said repeatedly that it is safe, and if Moderna receives their FDA approval, we could see a vaccine in Arkansas at the end of next week or the week after.
However, it could be much later when things seem to go back to normal. "I foresee that happening at least until three quarters into next year before we have enough people fully vaccinated in order to say we can begin to return somewhat to normal," said Romero.
There were also questions about contact tracers. and if there are enough to match the growing number of cases, to which Romero says at the current time there are, but it may not be the same story in the near future. "We're trying to keep up with the number of cases. With the growing number, there will be strain on the system," he said.
However, CDC recommendations for contact tracing may change within the next week, and the state will make adjustments, if so.