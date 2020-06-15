Arkansas moves into phase two of reopening

TEXARKANA, Ark. - As cases of the coronavirus continue to rise in Arkansas, the state’s businesses and attractions are gradually reopening.
On Monday, Arkansas moved into phase two, which means restaurants and businesses will be allowed to fill up to two-thirds of their capacity as long as six feet of social distancing is maintained.
Texarkana Mayor Allen Brown said living in a border city can be challenging with one side facing more restrictions than the other.
The state of Texas moved to phase three on Friday.
Brown said restaurants and hotels in Texarkana, Arkansas have been impacted the most throughout the pandemic.
He said there were several weeks where the hotels were not getting any business.
Meanwhile, Brown said retail on the Arkansas-side has actually done fairly well, and sales tax revenue is up.
"Certainly, it hasn't been as large an economic downturn as what we thought it might be. It's pretty much been that way across the state, where we were expecting double digit deficits, most of what I'm see is less than 10 percent," Brown said.
He stressed that residents must continue to follow the state health department's directives for social distancing, wearing masks, and washing hands frequently.
Large indoor venues such as movie theaters, auditoriums and convention centers can accept up to two-thirds capacity, as long as they submit a plan to the health department for advance approval if the venue will exceed 100 people while operating at two-thirds capacity.