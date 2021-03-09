LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas National Guard is being called upon to help process Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) claims.
The director of the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services (ADWS), Dr. Charisse Childers, made the announcement Monday during the Arkansas Legislative Black Caucus meeting.
Childers and Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston updated members on the status of a variety of programs including the state’s PUA system.
KATV has been following since the pandemic hit and caused an increase in unemployment claims. Most recently, a story aired on March 1 highlighting the 30,000 Arkansans whose PUA claims remain in limbo and the state’s response.
Childers said the week prior to the pandemic ADWS saw 1,300 unemployment claims, but two weeks into the pandemic that number had jumped to 66,000 claims. Within the next three weeks, Childers said the National Guard will be stepping in to help process PUA at local offices.
“Those individuals will be placed in our local offices throughout the state," Childers said. "They will be helping with ID verification events that we expect to [hold] on Saturdays."
She was not sure yet just how many would be assigned to local unemployment offices, but Childers added that the governor is currently discussing funding for those individuals. A schedule of when this would occur has not been released or determined.
Childers also announced a new way for PUA claimants to verify their identifications.
Currently, hundreds are either waiting in line at local offices for hours to have a photo ID scanned or they’re receiving an email with a unique web address to upload the ID.
As KATV has previously reported, Arkansans who have received that email and uploaded their ID ended up having to visit an office, regardless of the electronic upload, after receiving a letter stating they needed to do so. Some have told KATV they uploaded it and unemployment office workers couldn’t find record of it.
Last week, Gov. Asa Hutchinson held media availability to discuss legislation. Hutchinson was asked for comment on how the state is addressing PUA problems.
He highlighted the challenge to catch fraudulent unemployment claims that many states are facing that same challenge.
"I have been briefed on it and have encouraged them - if they need additional resources, we want to get that," he said.