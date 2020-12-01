LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas officials are combatting staffing shortages in schools and overcrowding in hospitals as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise across the state.
After Thanksgiving, numbers are “a little out of kilter,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during a briefing on Tuesday. But the state hit an all-time high for virus hospitalizations with 1,074 people being treated for COVID-19 in Arkansas hospitals.
Statewide, 37 percent of ICU beds were occupied by COVID-19 patients on Tuesday. But 57% of ICU beds in southwest Arkansas were taken by COVID-19 patients. This is why, according to Hutchinson, it is important for health systems across the state to coordinate their treatment.
Baptist Health CEO Troy Wells said officials have been working on a system to allow COVID-19 patients to transfer to facilities across the state with optimal resources for their treatment, modeled after their trauma con system. Wells said this will cut down on wait time, allows patients to receive more catered treatment and could potentially relieve hospitals from overcrowding.
Hutchinson said implementing the system will initially cost the Department of Health $70,000 a month as they will need to hire extra personnel. It will take about two weeks to get the system in place, officials said.
In another effort to create more room for new COVID-19 patients in Arkansas, the governor has requested the state expedite waivers for private carriers with Medicare to be able to move out of the hospital quicker once their doctor thinks it’s safe.
Arkansas confirmed another 1,142 cases after 5,161 PCR tests and reported another 4,365 probable cases after 4,365 antigen tests. Ten more deaths were added to the state’s COVID-19 death toll, which was 2,512 on Tuesday.
Once a COVID-19 vaccine is approved by the FDA, Hutchinson said it will reach Arkansas within 24 hours. There should be enough to first cover healthcare workers and nursing home residents, he said Tuesday.
“It is very important that the public understand that I have confidence in the vaccine, and the FDA approval process,” Hutchinson said. “I’d certainly be willing and interested in taking the vaccine.”
Officials reported that 29 schools are operating under a modified learning plan due to quarantines or positive cases. On Tuesday, Hutchinson announced that the Department of Education will be asking the state to waive the $75 license application fee for new teachers in order to get them into schools and provide “relief” for schools with teacher shortages.
Education officials said on Tuesday that teachers will still have to go through the necessary screening, ie. a background check, to be certified, but they are hoping to expedite the process by waiving the fee and cutting back on paperwork. This would affect around 500 teachers, officials estimated.
The state took a similar measure last month when they waived the application fee for nursing students. Hutchinson said on Tuesday that new nurses who already paid their application fee within a certain time frame will have it refunded.
Hutchinson said on Monday that Arkansas is headed toward a COVID-19 storm amid holiday gatherings and a global third wave of cases.
The governor said he’d like to lift restrictions, like his mask mandate or limited hours on bars and restaurants, as soon as possible because they’re “burdensome.” But he said the pressure on Arkansas’ hospitals, which is at an all-time high, is a critical factor in measuring when and how restrictions are created or lifted.