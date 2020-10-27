“While this is a tough time and I know we’re going to go through a tough time in the winter, we have got to be prepared to fight ... I am prepared to fight and that’s what we’ve got to do every day.” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said during a virtual COVID-19 update Tuesday afternoon.
Arkansas surpassed Monday's record with 27 new hospitalizations Tuesday, bringing the total to 676. Hutchinson said the state is preparing for the added stress on its hospitals.
Health Secretary Jose Romero said on Tuesday that the majority of Intensive Care Unit beds in the state are not occupied by COVID-19 patients. And the increase in hospitalizations is being driven by people ages 65 and up, according to Romero. The oldest age range also has the highest growth rate in the state, which is troubling, Hutchinson said, considering older people are the most vulnerable to the virus.
The state had 20 more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 1,696. Romero said the vast majority of the new deaths were from nursing homes.
In preparation for the holiday season, Romero cautioned Arkansans against hosting large gatherings.
“I think that it is very important that we seriously consider whether it is appropriate to bring our families together during this time, especially with regard to the older individuals in our family.”
Romero said most infections have been linked to family reunions. Hutchinson encouraged families to “be creative” this Halloween to avoid adding to the spread of the virus.
Officials reported 651 new confirmed cases, bringing Arkansas’ total to 100,061. Officials reported an additional 301 probable cases through antigen testing in the last 24 hours. The Northeast region of the state is experiencing the highest growth rate for cases.
Hutchinson said while the state’s average number of new cases has gone up about 100 in the last week, the average number of tests done has gone up about 1,000. Almost 290,000 tests have been performed in Arkansas this month.
The new, higher numbers have contributed to the “third wave” of COVID-19 that has affected most of the world this month.
Hutchinson “everything has to be on the table” as far as the state’s measures to stop the spread of the virus, but he does not plan on closing businesses.
“The solution to control the spread of the virus is not restrictions on businesses,” Hutchinson said. “The solution people watching their own discipline That is what needs to be done.”