LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Despite the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases in Arkansas within the last month, unemployment numbers are continuing to down. It currently sits at 6.2%.
"That's down from 10.2% at its peak in April and May. “While we’re making progress, it’s a slow go, but I do feel like we’re on the right track there," said Secretary of Commerce, Mike Preston.
However, he said there are some downsides. “We certainly made progress, but in those numbers too, as you digest and dig into it a little bit more, it is people going back to work which is positive and what we want to see, but there are people dropping out of the workforce who just aren’t looking anymore," said Preston. "And our labor participation is going down which is unfortunate and we don’t want to see. There are jobs available, and we want to make sure we’re continuing to grow our economy and add jobs and get these individuals back to work.”
“That’s 2.8 billion dollars that has flown into the hands of Arkansans that has continued to move through our economy because of the unemployment benefits and certainly because of the federal dollars that were associated with the pandemic unemployment assistance and the pandemic unemployment compensation," said Preston.
Even though cases have surged in the state during the month of November, Preston thinks placing more restrictions could backtrack the progress already made.
He said, "We can still keep our businesses open, and I think we’re seeing this pent-up demand for people to get back to doing economic activity. We have projects that are starting to look in Arkansas again. So we have economic activity, and that’s a good thing that we’re seeing.”