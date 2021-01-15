Arkansas pharmacies prepare for phase 1B plan

TEXARKANA, Ark. - Arkansas is preparing to roll out the second part of its vaccine plan.
Starting Monday, the state will begin Phase 1-B, which means more groups will become eligible, including Arkansas residents over the age of 70, and faculty and staff at schools, colleges and universities and daycare centers.
According to Miller County Emergency Management, local pharmacies are still unsure of how many doses of the vaccine they'll be receiving next week, or if they'll be able to accommodate everyone under the state's expanded phase 1-B plan.
College Hill Drug and Walmart are the only facilities in Miller County registered to receive the vaccine.
The local pharmacies are currently administering a limited shipment of vaccines to healthcare workers, long-term care facilities and first responders.
Emergency Management Director Joe Bennett says the Arkansas Health Department has not provided a complete vaccination plan.
As a result, he says they haven't been able to properly prepare for distributing the vaccine locally.
With appointment demand expect to increase next week, Bennett is encouraging people to be patient.
"As we go along, more and more allotments will be allowed. So if we don't get it on this first go around. It's eventually going to be available," said Bennett.
According to the state health department, out of the 324,000 vaccine doses received in Arkansas, nearly 117,000 have been administered.
"They don't have to stay in Miller County to get it. They can reach out to any pharmacy that is participating in the vaccinations. They check and see if they can get on that list as well," explained Bennett.
More information regarding vaccination in Arkansas can be found at: healthy.arkansas.gov