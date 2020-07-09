LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Public schools in Arkansas will resume classes on Aug. 24 instead of Aug. 13 this fall, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Thursday.
State officials said at a news conference that the delayed start will give districts more time to prepare for school to start during the coronavirus pandemic. Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key said officials were confident many districts would be ready on Aug. 13, but many requested more time. He said local districts can decide if they will require masks, but masks are strongly encouraged.
Recent models from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences predict that Arkansas will have its highest number of COVID-19 cases at the end of October, well into the school year. Arkansas reported the second-highest increase in virus cases on Thursday with 806 new positives. The state also had the highest increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations with 36 more people admitted on Thursda
In communities with "minimal spread," schools are told to reinforce hand hygiene, physical distancing and disinfecting. At the other end, schools in communities with "substantial spread," or a high rate of transmission, may move completely online.
Adults have primarily spread COVID-19 but Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said “we don’t want to give COVID-19 a chance.”
“We have three major goals here,” he said. “We want our children to have a safe environment. We know that masks can help in those situations but physical distancing can accomplish the same thing. Second, we want to protect the teachers ... if there’s no teacher, we can’t have a classroom ... Third, we don’t want, if children get sick at school, to come home and bring it back to those communities.”
Key said there is no statewide plan for a teacher shortage if teachers begin testing positive for the virus. It will be up to the districts to fill empty positions.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is set to issue new guidance next week for schools. President Donald Trump has threatened to pull funding from school districts that choose not to bring students back in the fall.
“We are going to be having school next year,” Hutchinson said. “When we start school, we want to be physically present.”