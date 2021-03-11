LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas renter's rights bill has been tabled until next week after the House Insurance and Commerce Committee ran out of time to continue the debate Wednesday.
Supporters of HB 1563 said it's time that renters in Arkansas have basic habitable standards such as working plumbing. Those against the bill, mostly property owners, said they do not have enough protections against unruly tenants.
The sponsor of the bill, Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, R-Paragould, said he’s trying to strike a balance. While presenting the bill, Gazaway highlighted that Arkansas is the only state in the nation without minimum habitability standard laws on the books.
“It’s things like hot and cold running water, plumbing that works, electrical wiring that's safe, smoke alarms,” said Gazaway.
His proposal also includes an easier eviction process to benefit landlords, including not having to pay or use an attorney.
“What we have heard from landlords more than any other thing is that they want a quick, easy and cheap way to pursue evictions for tenants who don't pay, or otherwise are violating their lease agreement, and they would like to be able to do that through district court,” Gazaway said.
Landlords who oppose the bill said they want more protections and don’t want to be responsible for matters such as installing smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors. The landlords who testified Wednesday said that they already install such devices, but they fear the bill would make them legally liable if a tenant removed the battery from the detectors.
“This is really not a great time to be bringing this forward with a pandemic going on," said Dan Pasmore, a landlord in Jonesboro. "There's a lot of landlords that are not getting rent."
Another landlord was particularly worried about the requirement to provide pest control.
“When you have a tenant that leaves tuna fish lying around, steaks lying around, all kind of food lying around ... you try and get rid of roaches,” said Darrel Cook.
Cook told Seven On Your Side he owns single-family homes in Jonesboro, not apartments. He explained to committee members that providing professional pest control for each home would be very expensive.
Those supporting the bill consisted mainly of tenants. One college student testified and told committee members she’s already low-income and had to spend $60 on a carbon monoxide detector because her landlord does not provide one.
On Wednesday, the committee ran out of time for further debate and decided to table the discussion until Monday.
Following the committee’s adjournment, Gazaway said he is willing to amend parts of the bill, if needed, but understands he will not be able to satisfy both sides on this issue.
"Just the very basic minimum things particularly those in regard to health and safety,” Gazaway told KATV. “The requirement of smoke alarms -- if there is a gas source -- carbon monoxide detectors, safe wiring, plumbing that works, hot and cold water, locks on exterior doors. Just the most basic things that one would imagine that with residential rental property that we should expect in 2021."
Cook said he wasn’t against a bill to protect both tenants and landlords, but he believes this bill is not enough.
“I’m against this particular bill because it needs to have more thought into it," he said. "There needs to be protection for the landlords. There needs to be protection for the tenant."
Cook continued: “The tenant needs to assume some of their own responsibilities."
The bill is expected to be heard again on Monday under a special order of business, allowing for ample time to debate.
In 2019, the Arkansas Realtors Association did not support a similar bill Gazaway presented. It failed to pass out of committee by one vote.