LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is facing backlash over his decision last week to reject new federal funding of $146 million for added rental assistance.
"This decision is heartless," said Neil Sealy with Arkansas Renters United.
He says in Pulaski County alone, there were 2,200 evictions filed between March 2021 and February 2022. Sealy said, "I don't think he understands what ordinary working people, low income people, are going through."
Instead, Hutchinson said plans to ask for nearly $60 million to award organizations fighting homelessness. "I think it's a very vague plan that is not meeting the immediate needs of many people in this state," Sealy said.
During his announcement, the Governor says he believes the state's economy has bounced back from COVID-19, adding that jobs are available, and the added assistance is not needed.
"He's forgetting that inflation has risen, whether it's at the gas pump or at the grocery store or where you live now," said Sealy, explaining that many rents are increasing because of it.
He fears without the federal dollars, more families could be in trouble, adding, "It's money that will be spent in the economy in Arkansas, in this state, and why would we turn that down?"
The state was initially awarded $173 million in federal rental assistance last year. The governor said Tuesday that $6.7 million remains available as well as assistance programs that were in place prior to the pandemic.