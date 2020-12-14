LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Monday reported 1,355 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus as vaccinations began across the U.S.
That figure includes 1,233 confirmed cases and 122 probable cases.
The state also linked 45 more deaths to the virus, bringing the total to 2,990.
There were 20,691 active cases of the virus.
Five frontline health workers received Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine Monday afternoon at Arkansas Department of Health headquarters in Little Rock. They were the first in the state to be vaccinated.
In a written statement, Gov. Asa Hutchinson called it a "hopeful day."
"The FDA should approve additional vaccines soon, and we will be set to cover our long-term care facilities," he said. "Brighter days are ahead, but we must continue to follow public health guidelines. This virus continues to rapidly spread, and it's up to each of us to do our part to slow the spread."
Hospitalizations decreased by seven to 1,050.