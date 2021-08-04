LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Wednesday reported another large increase in COVID-19 cases.
The state logged 2,838 new cases. Active cases increased by 1,060 to 20,559.
Nearly 27% of 10,535 tests for the virus were positive.
The number of people hospitalized with the virus decreased by 18 to 1,232.
There were 260 patients on ventilators, a decrease of 18.
"A decline in hospitalizations & no increase in ventilator usage bring some relief to hospitals, but it's likely temporary since our cases continue to go up," Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted.
Fifteen more deaths were linked to the virus.