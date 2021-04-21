LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Wednesday reported 352 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus, the highest daily count since mid-March.
“The increase in new cases from today's report is a serious reminder of the importance to get vaccinated," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a written statement. "It is also a reminder that the virus is still here along with the more contagious variants. Our best defense is the vaccine. We have plenty of doses available, so if you're 16 and older, schedule your appointment today.”
Active cases of the virus increased by 139 to 1,943.
Two more deaths were linked to the virus, bringing the total to 5,708.
Hospitalizations decreased by two to 175. Hutchinson has called a recent bump in hospitalizations "worrisome."