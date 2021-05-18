LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas on Tuesday added 313 new probable and confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
Active cases increased by 49 to 1,970. Nine more deaths were linked to the virus, bringing the state's total to 5,805.
Hospitalizations were at 188, up 2 from Monday.
The state logged 1,603 daily PCR tests and 802 antigen tests.
Another 7,304 vaccine doses were provided in the state. The number of people fully vaccinated in Arkansas increased by 3,719 to 852,764.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the number of new cases highlights the importance of getting vaccinated.
“With over 300 new cases today, we’re reminded of the importance of getting vaccinated. COVID-19 is still present in our state and communities, but we have plenty of vaccine doses to put this pandemic behind us. Why risk COVID-19 when you can get vaccinated?” Gov. Hutchinson said.
Federal health officials are releasing $3 billion to help states cope with rising substance abuse and mental health impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The money approved by Congress in President Joe Biden’s coronavirus relief bill will be equally divided between the Community Mental Health Services Block Grant and the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant, roughly tripling the federal commitment to the programs, officials say.