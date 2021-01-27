Arkansas reports problems with Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program

TEXARKANA, Ark. - The unemployment rate in Arkansas is down, but pandemic unemployment assistance continues to be delayed for thousands of people still out of work.
According to Arkansas Workforce Services, nearly 11,000 Arkansans are still filing claims for PUA benefits, and nearly 20,000 are filing claims for regular unemployment.
People who filed for pandemic unemployment assistance after it was extended in December, are now being told they'll just have to wait until the new system is updated.
The Arkansas Department of Commerce is creating a verification system to avoid fraudulent claims. The update is expected to be done in mid-February.
Meantime, people filing claims are still waiting for help.
Megan Copeland is a single mother from Fouke who runs a daycare that has been devastated by the pandemic.
"It's been very hard. There are electric bills that are outrageous right now for me personally. Just getting food on the table, it's definitely rough," said Copeland.
Copeland hasn't received a PUA check since December.
"I just don't understand why it's taking so long. We're struggling. There have been people I know personally that have gotten eviction notices. That doesn't make sense either because that's not suppose to be happening right now," said Copeland.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson is urging people waiting on aid to contact local assistance groups like the community action agency in their area.
He said food banks are also available and an eviction moratorium and financial assistance is there for renters.
For more information about Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, go to pua.arkansas.gov.
Arkansans can also get a hold of the agency for PUA questions via email at Adws.puahelp@arkansas.gov