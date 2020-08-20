LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas officials on Thursday announced revised guidelines on how schools can respond to coronavirus infections.
The updated document provides new options for handling limited, moderate and critical outbreaks of the virus. Limited outbreaks can be addressed through basic measures, such as social distancing. Visitors can be denied entry and meals can be prepared offsite if there's a moderate outbreak. If there's a critical outbreak, schools can teach all classes online with the approval of state health and education officials.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, speaking at a news conference, said the revised guidelines offer schools more "flexibility and options" for handling infections.
The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced that it's providing virus data according to school districts and their communities. The data show the number of cases per 10,000 residents, the number of tests conducted in the county and information on whether cases are trending up or down.
School districts with more than 50 cases in the community per 10,000 residents are deemed high risk. The data show 19 school districts were in high-risk communities Thursday.
Public schools are set to resume in-person classes Monday.
Students have already returned to college campuses across the country, including the University of Arkansas, over the past few weeks. Some colleges quickly abandoned or postponed plans to hold in-person classes after virus outbreaks. At least 177 students at the University of North Carolina tested positive after one week of classes. More than 222 students tested positive at the University of Notre Dame after a week of classes.
Six students at the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain Community College in Mena have tested positive. Eleven others were in quarantine.
Hutchinson said he believes colleges in Arkansas can safely resume in-person classes. Campuses across the state are requiring masks and social distancing.
"From an Arkansas standpoint, we have a good plan," he said. "As long as the students do what they need to do and the faculty and staff do what they need to do, and they're properly motivated, then we have a good chance of getting through this. But there's going to be challenges. There's going to be hiccups. There's going to be some starts and stops, perhaps. But I trust the plan that we have in place and I think it gives us as good a chance as anybody to have a good school year."
Hutchinson on Wednesday responded to estimates that returning students to in-class instruction will boost new COVID-19 cases, saying a UAMS report “ignores the reality and the importance” of providing the “best education under these circumstances.”