LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson on Monday announced that public schools will remain closed through the remainder of the school year to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
Schoolwork will be completed online under the state's alternative methods of instruction program.
Hutchinson originally closed schools on March 15 for two weeks due to the outbreak of COVID-19. He extended that deadline to April 17 nearly a week later.
Last week, President Donald Trump recommended that states continue federal social distancing guidelines until April 30, after he initially expressed hope to return to normal routines by Easter Sunday, April 12. Those social distancing guidelines include avoiding social gatherings of 10 or more people, staying away from public spaces including restaurants and bars, limiting travel, and staying home for work, if possible.
As of Monday afternoon, 16 people in Arkansas had died from the virus and 875 had tested positive. There were at least 102 people who had recovered from the virus. More than 12,800 tests had been performed.
Hutchinson on Saturday announced that Arkansas is limiting visitors from outside the state. Hotels, motels and rental properties were ordered to limit guests to healthcare workers, law enforcement officers, government employees and other authorized personnel.
KATV content partner Talk Business & Politics contributed information to this article.