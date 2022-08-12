LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The cases of monkeypox in Arkansas reached into the double digits on Thursday.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH), monkeypox cases in the state stand at 15 confirmed infections.
As of Wednesday, there were 10,392 confirmed cases in the United States, according to data obtained by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Monkeypox is spread through close contact and can be transmitted to anyone regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation, race, and ethnicity, the ADH said. This includes direct skin-to-skin contact with infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids.
There are two vaccines available for people at high-risk of catching the virus.
The ADH said the monkeypox vaccine is available people with confirmed or presumed exposures, those who know a sexual partner was diagnosed with the disease, and men who have sex with men who in the last two weeks had a sexual encounter in a venue where the virus was known to be spread or in an area where the virus is spreading.
Testing is available through your healthcare provider or through the ADH. Contact their call center at 800-803-7847 to locate a local health unit near you.
CLICK HERE for more information and a list of vaccine sites.