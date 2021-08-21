LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas reported 31 new COVID-19 deaths Saturday as the state’s hospitalizations from the virus dropped slightly for the second day in a row.
The Department of Health said total deaths from the virus since the pandemic began now totals 6,645.
“Today’s report shows a much-needed improvement in vaccinations. Most of these are second doses, which means more Arkansans are on their way to being fully immunized. Our work to get Arkansans vaccinated cannot stop. Please do your part,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson tweeted.
The state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 35 to 1,362. Arkansas’ virus cases increased by 2,520.
Arkansas ranks fourth in the country for new cases per capita, according to Johns Hopkins University research data. The state’s cases and hospitalizations have surged in recent weeks due to the ultra-contagious delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rate.
Only about 39% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated against the virus. The state on Thursday reported 9,143 additional doses of the vaccine were given.
The state reached a new record high for people on ventilators with 345 people total.