LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — COVID-19 continues to rage through Arkansas. Another 1,022 cases were reported Sunday by the Arkansas Department of Health.
The department also reported that 44 more Arkansans were admitted to the hospital, bringing our total hospitalizations to 919.
Six more deaths were linked to the virus, bringing the state's total to 6,054.
As of Sunday, the COVID-19 pandemic had caused 375,350 cases in Arkansas, killing 6,054 people. Of those total cases, 15,277 were active Sunday, according to state health officials. Meanwhile, 36% of the state population had completed their vaccinations, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state averaged 626 new cases a day per 100,000 population over the past two weeks, an increase of 140.7% and a rate that topped the nation’s states, according to Johns Hopkins University research data.