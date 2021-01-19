Arkansas Senate passes 'Stand Your Ground' bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Lawmakers are meeting for week two of the Arkansas legislature.
There were more than 400 bills filed in the first three days of the session.
The senate voted on Tuesday to advance a "Stand your Ground" bill.
Senate Bill 24 would loosen restrictions on the use of deadly force in self-defense.
The measure passed the senate with the majority of votes.
The bill was sponsored, Bill Ballinger of Berryville, and co-sponsored by more than two dozen other GOP lawmakers.
Two years ago, a similar bill failed.
Opponents argued that a stand your ground law would create unintended consequences, by allowing a private citizen to become the judge, jury, and executioner.
"I ask you to not put Arkansas in this position, sometimes it's good to join other states, this is not one of them. If we're going to talk about unity, why not start right here," explained State Senator Joyce Elliot, (D-Little Rock).
"This is not a license to kill. This does not give you the ability to shoot first and answer questions later. This is the same policy that is in place in a majority of other states," said Bill Ballinger (R-Berryville) Sponsor of SB24.
The measure will now head to the house.
Governor Asa Hutchinson has not said whether he supports the legislation.
There are currently 25 states that have stand your ground laws, including Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.
Last week, Ohio's GOP governor signed legislation removing the state's duty to retreat.