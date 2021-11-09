TEXARKANA, Ark. - A handcuffed suspect who had been stopped Monday by Arkansas State Police freed himself and fled from the traffic stop driving a State Police Chevrolet Tahoe.
Jabaurri Martin, 23, of Houston, Texas had been pulled over by state police about 12:30 p.m. along U.S. Highway 67 north of Texarkana.
Martin was driving a pick-up truck stolen earlier in Texas.
Martin was handcuffed by the trooper and placed in the rear of the patrol vehicle where he was able to free himself and drive away.
Around 2:30, Martin was taken into custody without incident.
He is currently being held in the Miller County Detention Center on a number of charges.