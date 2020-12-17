The panel, made up of law enforcement officers, elected officials and community leaders, presented 27 recommendations in what Hutchinson said was the most “comprehensive and thorough” report he has seen from a task force during his time as governor.
“To me, the most urgent [recommendations] are those that are doable,” he said.
Hutchinson created the panel, officially known as the Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement, through an executive order in June. The order came after days of protests against police brutality in Arkansas and around the world.
“As I met with some of the protest leaders, I heard some of the issues they wanted to raise,” Hutchinson said during a news conference Thursday. “And I thought, 'You know, this makes a lot of sense, these are things we ought to look at.'"
Arkansas’ police departments are able to move forward without legislation on some of the recommendations, such as increasing mandatory implicit bias training from two hours to four, teaching and enforcing duty to intervene protocols and using body cameras.
The task force also suggested bilingual programs that allow Spanish-speakers to learn their rights and how to deal with police officers when they get pulled over. And they encouraged departments to interact with faith-based and community leaders in their areas to “mend the gap” between officers and the communities they serve.
Department of Public Safety Secretary Jami Cook said that new training for officers, spurred by the task forces’ discussions, will not cost the state any more money. And some of the recommendations have already been implemented at agencies around the state, subcommittee chairman Jimmy Warren said.
Arkansas is “ahead of the curve,” Warren and others said, when it comes to implementing crisis stabilization units — one of the recommendations. Officials said that the state already had the pieces in place to build these units that will allow people, like social workers and specially trained officers, to deal with citizens who are mentally ill and help them get appropriate treatment.
“We are helping people get help rather than penalizing them for a system that has hurt them,” Warren said.
For the recommendations that do need legislative work, Hutchinson said he believes the general assembly will be supportive. New legislation would make it mandatory to report when an officer is fired because of excessive use of force or untruthfulness. Currently, it is not required of departments, Hutchinson said.
“There is no one out there that wants a bad police officer off the streets more so than a good police officer,” Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said at the news conference.
But the state must work to support those good police officers, Boyd said. And according to the task force, that requires more money. Hutchinson said the state will work toward increasing officer salaries in order to recruit better officers with more training. The task force also recommended lowering the retirement requirement for an officer from 30 years of service to 28.
“I want to assure our police officers all across Arkansas that we understand the risk that you take,” Hutchinson said. “We support you and we understand your critical importance to public safety and the well-being of all Arkansans.”
The ratio of full-time to part-time officers will be changed so that for every part-time officer at a department, there must be two full-time officers. This is important because part-time or auxiliary officers are not required to go through the same police training, Hutchinson said.
The state will also allow the Law Enforcement Standards and Training Commission to assign a full-time police chief to all Arkansas police departments. There are about 20 departments in the state that do not currently have a police chief, Hutchinson said.
A ban on chokeholds wasn’t a prevalent subject of discussion, task force leader Fred Weatherspoon said, as it is not taught in training and is often considered excessive use of force, which is illegal.
The full report will be published on the Arkansas Department of Public Safety website.
Before this year, there had not been a comprehensive review of police standards in Arkansas in 45 years.
"Just because we’ve been doing this since 1978 doesn’t mean we’re doing it right and doesn’t mean we can’t do it better," Hutchinson said in June, after 11 days of protests.