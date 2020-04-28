LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday announced that certain state parks restrictions enacted during the coronavirus pandemic will be lifted beginning this week.
Hutchinson said that RV camping and overnight use will be allowed for state residents on Friday. The state plans to open visitor centers, retail shops and exhibits at state parks on May 15. Cabins and lodges will be available to rent on the same date, but availability will be limited to weekdays. Restaurants and cafés at lodges will also be opened May 15.
Stacy Hurst, state Secretary of Parks, Tourism and Heritage, said measures will still be in place to limit the spread of the virus. Park capacity will be limited and social distancing will be encouraged.
Hurst said that if lifting the restrictions becomes "problematic or dangerous," the state will reexamine its decision.
Hurst said some of the busiest hiking trails at state parks will remain closed. The state on April 1 closed Cedar Falls trail at Petit Jean Mountain State Park , the east and west summit trails at Pinnacle Mountain State Park and the Woody Plants Trail at Devil’s Den State Park.
Campground bathhouses will also remain closed.
Nationwide, cases of the virus topped 1 million Tuesday. More than 57,000 people had died.
In Arkansas, 52 people had died from the virus and 3,111 had been infected. There were 94 new cases reported Tuesday, 20 of which came from the Cummins Unit prison in Grady. At least 800 inmates and 50 staffers were infected.
State Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said Tuesday that a second state prison had reported a case of the virus. An employee at the Barbara Ester Unit in Pine Bluff tested positive. Smith said no inmates had tested positive.
Across the state, more than 40,600 people had been tested for the virus. Hutchinson said the state expects to have tested 2 percent of its population by sometime in May.
Restrictions on elective medical procedures during the pandemic were eased Monday. Health providers still have to meet certain guidelines to perform the procedures.
The state plans to announce Wednesday whether restrictions on restaurants and bars will be eased. It will make a similar announcement Thursday about gyms, which have shut down. A decision on salons and barbershops, which have been shut down, is set for Friday. An announcement for churches and other large venues is scheduled for May 4.