LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Up to 40 members of the Arkansas National Guard will be deployed to Texas to help secure the U.S.-Mexico border, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced.
Hutchinson authorized a 90-day mission at the official request of the state of Texas.
“My hope is that our 90 days of support will improve the security of our country and reduce the adverse impact of illegal immigration on Arkansas," Hutchinson said in a news release.
Before he announced the National Guard deployment Tuesday, Hutchinson said he declined requests from Texas and Arizona to send Arkansas State Police to the border.
“Because of the safety needs we have in Arkansas and because of the important work they have here, I will not be sending the Arkansas State Police to the border," he said.
The 90-day deployment will be consistent with a training mission for the National Guard, according to the release.