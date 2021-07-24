The state had stopped reporting coronavirus case numbers on weekends but resumed amid a surge in infections driven by the Delta variant and low vaccination rates.
About 22% of the 9,147 tests conducted were positive for the virus.
Saturday is the first time the state has topped 2,000 new cases in a day since Feb. 4. Active cases increased to 15,032.
Seven more deaths were linked to the virus, bringing the state's total to 6,048.
Hospitalizations increased by four to 875. The number of patients on ventilators decreased by four to 156.
Arkansas reported its first pediatric deaths from the virus this week. Two children died, one of whom was old enough to be vaccinated but was not.
The boy's mother said she isn't vaccinated, either, and won't get the shot until she sees more research about its effectiveness.