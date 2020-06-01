LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday announced that the state had surpassed its coronavirus testing goal for May.
The state conducted 80,808 tests last month, far exceeding its goal of 60,000. The state announced the testing surge last month after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it was sending the state 90,000 test kits.
As of Monday afternoon, 133 people in Arkansas had died from the virus and there were 7,443 total cases. The state reported 190 new cases and no new deaths.
The number of patients hospitalized increased to a new high of 121.
"That's actually a modest number of hospitalizations, but we want to watch that trend," Hutchinson said.
The state has seen a "second wave" of infections in recent weeks. State health officials are examining whether state reopening it economy is connected to the increase. The state has eased restrictions on restaurants, entertainment venues and other businesses.
The state allowed tent camping at state parks to resume Monday. It also reopened bathhouses.