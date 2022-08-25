Arkansas youth deer hunt at Millwood Lake set for November

ASHDOWN, Ark. - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced it will start taking applications for a youth deer hunt for those between the ages of 6 through 15 years old.
This hunt will begin Nov. 5 at Millwood Lake in Ashdown, Ark. for hunters wanting to participate. Only eight permits will be issued.
All youth hunters must be accompanied by an unarmed adult over the age of 21. The Corps of Engineers said hunters will be limited only to modern gun and they must provide their own firearm.
"This opportunity helps create an interest in conservation, the outdoors, and to develop a good hunting ethic, while improving the deer herd in this area," according to the Corps of Engineers.
Applications are now available and are due with the hunters' education identification number no later than Oct. 7. Hunters will be notified of eligibility after a random drawing on Oct. 12.
Applications can be picked up at USACE Millwood Tri-Lakes Project Office at 1528 Arkansas Highway 32 in Ashdown or by calling (501) 340-1457.