Around 1,000 people are being tested in Arkansas per day, Health Secretary Dr. Nate Smith said on Monday. Of all who were tested on Sunday, Smith said only one percent tested positive for COVID-19; outside of the Cummins Unit Prison.
On Monday afternoon, Arkansas had 1,923 cases of COVID-19—up 142 cases since Sunday. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said at a news conference that 93 people had been hospitalized and 42 people had died from the virus. Of the new cases, 117 come from Cummins Unit Prison. And Smith said that not all of the test results from the prison are included in the current number of cases yet.
"It's the hardest environment to control an outbreak, but it's the easiest once you have that information," Smith said of the prison outbreaks.
There were approximately 600 positives out of Cummins Unit Prison on Monday, according to Smith, but most of the inmates are not experiencing symptoms.
"They tend to be a younger population," Smith said. "The number [of prisoners] requiring hospitalization will likely be a lower percentage than from the community."
Smith said that 244 health workers in Arkansas had tested positive for the virus, 128 positives came from nursing homes. Smith announced on Sunday that a health care worker in Pine Bluff had died from COVID-19.
Hutchinson said that he, with other governors, spoke with Vice President Mike Pence on Monday about "difficulties in testing" for COVID-19. He said he plans to meet with hospital labs on Tuesday to discuss testing developments.
State officials also took time on Monday during Child Abuse Awareness Month to address child Abuse during the pandemic.
Division of Children and Family Services Director Mischa Martin said that since the governor declared the public emergency last month, there has been 3,148 calls made to the Arkansas child abuse hotline. That is almost a 50% increase since this time last year, Martin said.
The governor said that May 4 is still his goal to begin lifting restrictions that have been put in place due to the virus. But he said social distancing and mask wearing mandates will still be in effect. Hutchinson said he will discuss re-opening cities with Arkansas mayors but that he intends to move in "one direction as a state."
Hutchinson advised unemployed or self employed people to visit their banks or local non-profit organizations for guidance on financial hardship.