Art Wall Camp held in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas - School may be out for the summer, but some Texarkana students are still using their creativity to paint the town.
The Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council and Arts on Main hosted an art wall camp this week for students in first through eighth grades.
Professional Muralist Darlene Taylor worked with students for three days this week.
Students painted nearly 50 panels that will be on display near the Regional Arts Center.
The artwork will be showcased from mid-July until October.
Student Piper Garner says she loves creating artwork.
"I get inspiration from a lot of trips I've gone on in the past," said Garner.
"It's really great for them to get back into a loose learning environment where they can explore new opportunities and new lessons, like how to paint murals," said Amanda Langley, TRAHC Visual Arts Assistant.
Arts on Main will be hosting a theater camp from July 12th through the 16th.
For more information on how to register for the camp call the Texarkana Regional Arts and Humanities Council at (903) 792-8681.