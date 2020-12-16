As COVID-19 cases increase, flu numbers stay unusually low

TEXARKANA, Texas - The Texarkana region is now heading into peak flu season, but the numbers so far suggest the peak might be lower than usual this year.
Health leaders says the spread of the flu on both sides of Texarkana has been minimal.
Physicians believe the same preventive steps being used in the fight against COVID-19 are helping to keep the flu at bay, too.
Clinics across the area have been administering the flu shot since September.
Texarkana Emergency Center Dr. Matt Young says this time of year, he's usually treating a large number of patients with the flu, but that's not the case this year.
While COVID-19 cases have picked up across the country, he says flu cases so far appear to be unusually low.
Meanwhile, Young says now is not the time to get complacent.
After all, flu season is far from over.
"It is here. It will be here and when we relax. It will take over if we allow it to, so get your flu shot, continue your precautions for COVID, the masking, 6-foot apart, the social distancing, that will help prevent the influenza as well," Young said.
Young says it's too early to know the effectiveness of the flu vaccine, but he recommends everyone get vaccinated.
He says the flu shot could help you from getting the flu, or having a severe case.
In Arkansas, seven people have died from flu complications since late-September.
According to the Arkansas Health Department, only about 1% of patients visiting ER's this week were for flu-related illnesses.