LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While cases of COVID-19 are on the decline in Arkansas, state health officials fear a more intense flu season could be on its way, and with it, fears of a winter surge in coronavirus cases.
Despite the rigorous testing and efficacy of both the COVID-19 and flu vaccines, thousands choose to skip both shots. For many, getting the flu shot is part of their yearly routine, but some remain hesitant when it comes to COVID-19.
"We are hoping that people will get both if they haven't gotten the COVID-19 vaccine already, you can get them at the same time," Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said.
On average, 768,105 Arkansans get their flu shot per year. According to the ADH, 765,880 got the flu shot during the 2018-2019 season, 805,505 during the 2019-2020 season and 732,929 during the 2020-2021 season.
Since the COVID-19 vaccine was approved in December to the end of last flu season in April 2021, 637,821 Arkansans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 1,558,345 doses of the COVID-19 were given in total and 335,731 Arkansans were partially immunized.
Dillaha said it's especially important for certain groups to get both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine because they're at higher risk of severe disease if they contract either virus.
"That would include pregnant women, and it would include people with chronic health problems such as diabetes or asthma, and it would include older adults, people who are 65 and older," she said. "School children are very good at spreading respiratory viruses among themselves, including COVID-19, flu is one of them, and there are other respiratory viruses that circulated school."
According to the ADH, children can catch the flu more often than adults but they usually aren’t as sick. Parents should keep their sick children at home so they do not spread the flu to others. For older adults and others who are at risk of complications, the flu vaccine can reduce hospitalizations by as much as 70 percent and deaths by 85 percent.
From Sept. 27, 2020, to April 20, 2021, 2,180 positive cases of the flu were reported to the ADH. However, reported cases reflect only a portion of the actual numbers of flu cases in the state. Among flu antigen tests last season that could distinguish between influenza A and B virus types, ADH reported 38 percent were influenza A, and 62 percent were influenza B.
From Sept. 27, 2020, to April 20, 2021, 252,467 cases of COVID-19 were reported.
"The Pfizer vaccine has been shown to protect people from getting symptomatic COVID about 80% of the time with the Delta variant in studies that have been done, about 80% of the people who get the COVID-19 will not have symptoms at all," Dillaha said. "With the flu on a good year, about 60% of the people who get the flu shot will not have symptoms at all."
Dillaha said 23 flu deaths were reported last flu season, and some of those deaths were reported to have COVID-19 as well. During the 2019-2020 season, Arkansas reported 125 flu-related deaths.
During flu season from Sept. 27, 2020, to April 20, 2021, Arkansas reported 4,398 COVID-19 deaths.
"You just don't want both at the same time, and if people do get the vaccine, their chances of getting the flu are reduced, and the chances that they would end up in the hospital is much reduced," Dillaha said.
According to the department of health, nationally, 25-50 million flu infections are reported every year. More than 200,000 people are hospitalized, and 23,600 die.
Dillaha said for both viruses, getting vaccinated is key.
"The great benefit of both of those vaccines, of course, is preventing severe disease, keeping people out of the hospital if they're unlucky enough to get the flu or COVID-19, and then, of course, keeping them alive."
Walk-in flu shots are available at open health units across Arkansas. Click here for a full list. There is no out-of-pocket expense for flu shots, but you are encouraged to bring insurance information if you have it.