ASHDOWN, Ark. - Police in Ashdown, Arkansas are turning to the public for help in solving a homicide that happened Tuesday night.
According to police, several people heard gunshots near Little River Memorial Hospital just after 8:30.
A few minutes later officers found a man lying in a driveway on Byrne Street with a gun shot wound. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The police chief says he does have a person of interest, but is not releasing that person or the victim's name at this time.
He asks that if anyone has information about the case, contact the Ashdown Police Department at 870 898-5640.