LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — AT&T has invested about $675 million during the last three years to improve Internet access in Arkansas and it plans to spend another $2 billion in the Natural State and other metro areas in the coming years, the company reported Wednesday.
From 2018-2020, coverage was broadened and connectivity was improved in more communities by investing in wireline and wireless networks. Those improved connections include fiber, 5G and FirstNet, the company said.
In 2021, AT&T plans to increase its fiber footprint by 3 million customer locations across more than 90 metro areas that it currently serves, including in Arkansas. AT&T will invest $2 billion over the next 3 years to help address the digital divide nationwide.
“From connecting family and loved ones to helping first responders during a crisis, AT&T is committed to investing in Arkansas to build state-of-the-art infrastructure that will keep people connected,” said AT&T State President Ronald Dedman. “By continuing to improve our network at the state and local levels, we are helping businesses grow in Arkansas and helping to ensure that our customers and communities stay connected throughout the country.”
In Arkansas, the company plans to improve or expand 5G access in several communities.