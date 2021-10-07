Atlanta Elementary School named National Blue Ribbon School for 2021

ATLANTA, Texas - An East Texas school is recognized with an outstanding national honor.
Atlanta Elementary school joins a small list of Texas schools to be honored as a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
Administrators say the national award is a huge honor, and it validates all the hard work that their teachers and staff do everyday for all of their students.
"We knew we were a blue ribbon school in the true sense of the word. We're just thrilled to get the recognition of the all the hard work," said Charlotte Stanley, Atlanta ISD Board president.
Atlanta Elementary School is one of only 26 schools in the state of Texas to receive the blue ribbon award.
"It's a national honor that you get once in a lifetime," explained Sidney Harrist, Atlanta ISD superintendent.
"It's been a big source of pride for our community, for our district and a big source of pride for our students and staff," said Dena McCord, Atlanta Elementary principal.
The recognition is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. There were a total of 325 schools in the nation to receive the blue ribbon school award this year.
"Everybody here including the teachers is very encouraging and very helpful," said Boston Huddleston, Atlanta Elementary fourth-grader.
"It's the best school this side of heaven and the teachers are nice and help us learn," said Elijah Bradley, Atlanta Elementary fourth-grader.
School leaders say they'll be heading to Washington next month to officially receive the National Blue Ribbon award.
Now in its 39th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools program has recognized more than 9,000 schools.