ATLANTA, Texas - More doses of COVID-19 vaccine are flowing into the ArkLaTex.
Christus-St. Michael Hospital in Atlanta, Texas, received 100 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Monday.
The fact that it's the Moderna vaccine is significant because that vaccine does not have to be stored in an ultra-cold freezer like the Pfizer vaccine.
Many of the more rural hospitals don't have the freezers for that, but they do have what they need for the Moderna vaccine in Atlanta.
The vaccine is being given out to front-line healthcare workers and first responders
"A lot of folks think about big town America. We'll see these stories from New York City, from all these big cities like Dallas," said Dr. Loren Robinson, Vice-President of Medical Affairs at Christus St. Michael Hospital. "But, you know small towns and cities make up this country too. So to be able to bring this as an answer to the COVID crisis too small town America is a great success."
The hospital was expected to give out all 100 doses Monday and Tuesday. There's about a 28 day waiting period between the first and second doses of the vaccine.