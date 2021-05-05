Atlanta, Texas man accused of injury to a child

TEXARKANA, Texas - An Atlanta, Texas man is accused of severely injuring his 2-year-old stepson who had been left in his care.
Charles Brooks Jr., 29, was charged with injury to a child with intent to cause severe bodily injury, which is a first-degree felony.
Police say Brooks was looking after Blake Sampson at a home in Dallas while his mother, who is from Texarkana, was away.
While family members say they want justice, their main focus right now is on the toddler's recovery.
Family members say Blake is doing better each day, but it will be a long road to recovery.
The family is hopeful because Blake is beginning to breath over his respirator, and is now using a feeding tube.
Blake's grandfather, Gary Sampson, shared photos with KTBS 3 News of the toddler, who has been in a Dallas hospital, for nearly two weeks.
Sampson said his grandson is being treated for a severe brain bleed with swelling, bruising and bite marks.
While the circumstances have been heart-breaking, Sampson said he's thankful for the outpouring of love and support from the community.
"It's really been a blessing with how many people have stood behind him, prayed for him, and continue to pray for him. We're grateful for everything. People have formed fundraisers, events, reached out to us in prayer with similar stories of things that have happened to them. It's been really encouraging," Sampson said.
Dallas police issued a warrant for Brooks' arrest on April 30.
He was arrested on Monday in Dallas and has since bonded out.
"It doesn't feel fair, it doesn't feel right, but I'm trying to keep my energy right now on Blake's recovery and his well-being and hope that they do the right things with Charles," explained Sampson
A fundraiser for Blake and his family will be held Wednesday until 9 p.m. at Smoke Point restaurant in Texarkana.
There's a bake sale and a portion of the restaurant's sales will go to the family.
Another fundraiser, "a car show and poker run live auction" is set for June 12 at Crossties in downtown Texarkana.