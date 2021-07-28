TEXARKANA, Texas - A school supply shortage could be impacting back-to-school shopping this year.
Shortages have become a common problem across several industries, from furniture to cars, and now school items.
Experts say some supplies, like backpacks, sneakers and stationary, will be hard to find this year and their best advice is to shop early. Fortunately, United Way of Greater Texarkana has already done just that, but they still need financial donations to cover the cost of supplies.
The non-profit's "Stuff the Bus" program works with the community to provide necessary school supplies to students in need. Right now, they're still about $6,000 away from their financial goal, but organizers say they already gotten most of their supplies in stock and ready to pack up and distribute.
The United Way started ordering the classroom items in May to make sure students would have access to the tools they need to succeed in school.
"We ordered our supplies, the backpacks. We order in bulk. It makes it easier for us to get the numbers that we need and to get them at a rate and price that is more feasible to serving more students," said Rephonnie Roberts, Stuff the Bus co-chair.
Their goal is to reach more than 1,900 children in about 15 neighboring school districts.
"Because of COVID, we have reduced the amount of people that we use in our community as a hands on, but the expectation is that those people will still support us financially to help us to reach those children that need the supplies," Roberts said.
For more information on how you can make a financial donation to the stuff the bus program, go to the United Way of Greater Texarkana Facebook page.
According to the National Retail Federation, families with children in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of $850 on school items, which is $59 more than last year.
Total back-to-school spending is expected to reach a record $37 billion.