Bandit Run celebrates 45th anniversary of 'Smokey and the Bandit' in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Ark. - It has been 45 years since a black and gold Pontiac Trans Am tore across the south, on a bootlegging mission in the hit movie "Smokey in the Bandit."
Burt Reynolds and Sally Field starred in the film, but it was the car they drove that stole the show and helped to launch the "Bandit Run."
Downtown Texarkana was taken over Sunday afternoon by Smokey and The Bandit enthusiasts.
There was plenty of food, Bandit Run T-shirts and music.
Every fifth-year anniversary of the movie, the group makes the run from Texarkana to Atlanta, Georgia.
The idea is to re-enact the film's famous beer-run, but Four States Auto Museum board member Victor McLaughlin says it is mostly about the classic cars.
"I always tell people there's more Trans Ams on the road now, than ever left the factory. Everyone who has one now is painting it black because of the movie," said McLaughlin.
McLaughlin says funds from the event benefit not only the museum, but it is also an economic boost for the Texarkana area.
David Hershey of Keller, Texas is a co-founder of the event.
"We love coming to the town, eating in the restaurants and meeting the people. Everyone has been very wonderful," said Hershey.
The first Bandit Run began in 2007.
What started with just a couple dozen Trans Ams, he says has grown to about 150 muscle cars taking part.
"Texarkana is a very special place for us. We love that they embrace their role in motion picture lore. We think it's a lot of fun," said Hershey.
The event draws in "Smokey and The Bandit" enthusiasts from all over the country and the world.
"We heard about the Bandit Run a couple of years ago and decided to come over. It was so much fun, the people are so friendly and embraced us when we came," said Robert Karmesjo, who flew from Sweden for the event.
The Bandit Run begins Monday at 9:30 a.m. with a parade of Trans Ams heading down State Line Avenue and onto Interstate 30.
The group is expected to arrive outside of Atlanta on Saturday.