TEXARKANA, Ark. - They're riding horses for a good cause in Texarkana. The 13th Annual Runnin' W.J. Barrel Race 2020 fundraiser is underway at the Four States Fairgrounds Arena. More than 3,000 riders have registered from 20 different states.
The Runnin' W.J. Ranch is a therapeutic riding facility in Texarkana, Texas. Money raised at the barrel race will benefit the special needs children and adults the ranch serves. Last year, the non-profit raised $40,000.
With a record number of registrations, Director Sam Clem says they're hoping to double their proceeds.
"We are actually expanding the ranch to handle where the kids can wash their hands, have masks, and hand sanitizers. We're trying to make sure that when the kids start back riding in September, we are in place to be leading the way to be safe," Clem said.
The barrel race is free and the public is invited. Click here to learn more about the event.