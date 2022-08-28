Be Like C.J. Back to School Clothing Giveaway celebrates legacy; blesses kids in need

TEXARKANA, Ark. – In honor of C.J. Harris, The Be Like C.J. Back to School Clothing Giveaway blessed kids in need in the Texarkana area Sunday because that is just what CJ would have wanted.
One year and four months ago, an amazing 14-year-old young man, C.J. Harris from Ashdown, Ark. was involved in a tragic ATV accident that took his life way too soon.
C.J.’s parents, Cedrick and Marie Ferdinand-Harris decided to turn their unexpected and unbelievable loss into positive action by celebrating his legacy while benefiting young people in need.
After the tragedy, the #BeLikeCJ Foundation was born and its first event, the clothing giveaway on Sunday offered donated clothes, shoes and backpacks up for grabs at the Texarkana Arkansas Recreation Center.
Mrs. Harris said, “C.J. was a very compassionate kid that loved to help people, so we thought what better way to honor his legacy than by having a clothing giveaway.”
“C.J. always wanted other kids, especially the needy to have things and he so he always wanted to give away stuff. So that is the idea behind the event today,” said Mrs. Harris.
Mr. Harris said, “When the event started at 9:00 a.m. this morning, we had a line out the door, so there were quite a few people when we first opened the doors.”
Mr. Harris described his son’s character as being very humble, mild-mannered, and showed respect to others, his elders, peers and teachers. C.J. was an athlete and very involved in the church. He was involved in a lot of different things so he had an impact on a lot of his peers.
At the clothing giveaway, attendees could watch a touching video about C.J., his amazing life, how he touched others and how his legacy continues to live on.
The reason behind the foundation’s name, ‘Be Like C.J.’ lies in the testimony of others in his life who were fortunate enough to have a first-hand witness to his character.
According to C.J.’s friends and classmates from Ashdown Jr. High School, C.J. was like a brother to them, he was always looking out for someone who looked alone, to welcome them and make them feel a part of the group, while some said C.J. was like a brother to them.
His teachers and principal said that C.J. led by example, cared for others, was a model student, leader by example, and role model, always trying to do the right thing.
His coaches said he was humble. If he scored, he never expected star treatment, he was a team player.
And his coaches said he left a legacy with his teammates who, when scoring a touchdown or a homerun, would exclaim, “That was for C.J.!”
His coach also said as the players played for C.J., the team got better and scored higher.
The Harris’ want to make this clothing giveaway a seasonal event and plan on having a winter coat giveaway in the near future in honor of C.J.
----
For more information about the foundation or for questions, you can contact the Harris’at [www.BeLikeCJFoundation@gmail.com]www.BeLikeCJFoundation@gmail.com.