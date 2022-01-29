Big turnout for Expanision Ammunition job fair

TEXARKANA, Texas - A new ammunition plant in East Texas held a hiring event Saturday morning at their new facility.
It's located about 20 miles west of Texarkana.
Expansion Ammunition purchased land last summer, and plan to hire hundreds of workers for high-paying jobs.
Hundreds of vehicles lined up outside the Expansion Ammunition plant in just the first hour alone.
The Dallas-based company has been in business for 12 years.
The company's newest plant in Texarkana will specialize in making primers, and eventually ammunition for the small arms industry.
Expansion Ammunition Founder and President Richard Smissen says their planning to invest $100 million into new and existing facilities on their new property at the TexAmericas Center.
He says the 170-acre property is just what he was looking for to expand his company.
"We're looking for the first 150 to 200 workers of 500 to 600 over the next couple of years that can help us get into primer production," said Smissen.
The plant is hiring workers for a variety of jobs including, chemists, engineers, administrative, maintenance and transportation.
The company will be the largest employer at TexAmericas Center.
Once it's up and running, Expansion Ammunition will also operate as the largest ammunition plant in Texas.
For more information about the company, go to expansion-ammunition.com.