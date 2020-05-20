TEXARKANA, Ark. - Bikers for the 'Talimena Run Rally' are gearing up for their annual 'Cruisin for Saint Jude' event.
The motorcycle rally starts Thursday and runs through Saturday at the Arkansas Convention Center in Texarkana, Arkansas.
Over the last eight years, organizers say they've raised about $200,000 for Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required at this year's rally.
"We just want to be able to do this for the kids. The kids were wearing these masks long before the coronavirus come along, so we still want to help these children that have this dreaded disease," said Neil Jones, Talimena Rally
In August, the bikers will ride to Saint Jude's in Memphis to deliver the donations.